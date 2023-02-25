Taste Of Wauseon Gala Sees Record Attendance For 2023 Event

READY TO SERVE … Food and drink stations were ready to serve the 330 people in attendance at the 2023 Taste of Wauseon Gala. (PHOTO BY ANNA WOZNIAK, STAFF)

By: Anna Wozniak

The Taste of Wauseon Gala happened on Saturday, February 18, 2023. Doors opened at 6 p.m. with Jim Weber & Erica Lee performing.

The 14 food and drink stations began servicing attendees at 6:30 p.m., and Renegade Lemonade began their set at around 8 p.m., shortly before vendors started closing at 8:30 p.m.