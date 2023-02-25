WOMEN IN BUSINESS – WILLIAMS COUNTY: Angie Pelland Thrilled To Serve Community With Delicious Food

SANTA FE CHICKEN SALAD … Angie Pelland paused a moment to smile during the interview, as she was busily making a full-sized salad and some single serving protein bowls. They all looked delicious and would put a smile on any customer’s face, and make their tastebuds happy. Angie owns and operates Willow Lane Kitchen just south of Stryker, Ohio. (PHOTOS BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)

By: Rebecca Miller

Just south of Stryker, Ohio on Williams County Road C, is a delightful little professional kitchen designed and used by a very talented lady.

Angie Pelland, who spent over 20 years in food service at the Bryan Hospital, ending her time as the Kitchen Manager, said that she learned a lot while there from the late Pauline Weiner.