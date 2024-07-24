Tavares McGhee Facing Felony Charges In Napoleon

In a virtual initial appearance before the Napoleon Municipal Court on Monday, Tavares D. McGhee, 46, of Napoleon, was arraigned on two felony counts.

The charges leveled against McGhee include one count of strangulation, a second-degree felony, and one count of disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony.

During the proceedings, McGhee requested court-appointed counsel, and the court determined that he qualified for such representation. However, he may be required to reimburse the county for the associated costs.

Given the gravity of the strangulation charge, the court set an appearance bond at $250,000, with a provision for 10% to be paid. The bond comes with stringent conditions, including mandatory GPS monitoring, regular check-ins with the court’s probation department upon release from the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) and weekly thereafter, a strict prohibition on alcohol and illegal drug consumption, and a no-contact order with the alleged victim.

The case is scheduled to proceed with a preliminary hearing on Thursday at 2 p.m., where further details are expected to emerge.