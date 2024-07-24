Williams County Board Of Elections Director Resigns

At a special meeting of the Williams County Board of Elections on July 24th, 2024, Director A.J. Nowaczyk submitted his resignation, effective August 9th.

“I am writing to formally tender my resignation from the position of Director of the Williams County Board of Elections, effective August 9, 2024”, Nowaczyk’s resignation letter began.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve in this role for the past five years, and I am grateful to the Board for entrusting me with such a significant responsibility.”

“I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to the entire staff of the Williams County Board of Elections. Your hard work and dedication to ensuring the safety and security of our elections have been truly commendable.”

“In particular, I am grateful for the steadfast support and collaboration of the Deputy Director, whose contributions have been invaluable to our team’s success.”

“As I prepare to transition into the next chapter of my career, I am confident that the foundation we have built together will continue to uphold the integrity of our electoral system.”

“I am committed to ensuring a smooth handover of responsibilities and will work diligently to assist in the selection and onboarding of my successor.

“Once again, thank you for the opportunity to serve the Williams County community in this capacity. I look forward to remaining connected and continuing to support the vital work of the Williams County Board of Elections in the future.”