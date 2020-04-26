Week Of April 22nd, 2020

ARCHBOLD POLICE

APRIL 11

•2001 S. Defiance St. Unit 147, Juvenile

•600 Park St. Unit 30, Domestic Trouble

•N. Defiance St. @ Norfolk Southern RR, Road Blocked

APRIL 13

•407 E. Lutz Rd., Assist Fire or Rescue

•215 Christine Dr., Miscellaneous Complaints

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Property Lost

•410 Ditto St., Suspicious Person

APRIL 14

•141 Garden Dr., Civil Problem

•211 Douglas Dr., 911 Hang-Up

•103 N. Defiance St., Property Found

APRIL 15

•125 Taylor Pkwy, 911 Hang-Up

•1921 S. Defiance St., Larceny

•113 Sylvanus St., Threats/Harassment

•210 DeGroff Ave., Stolen Car

•600 Park St. Unit 16, Welfare Check

APRIL 16

•701 E. Lutz Rd. Unit 501, Welfare Check

•600 Lafayette St., Welfare Check

•500-B E. Lutz Rd., Animal Call

•606 S. Pleasant St., Animal Call

APRIL 17

•22799 SR 2, Found Property

BRYAN POLICE

APRIL 10

•823 N Main St. Assist civilian. Complainant requests to speak with officer.

•412 E Wilson St. Assist civilian. Complainant requests to speak with officer.

•Walnut St/Maple St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; turn signal.

•Allen St/South St. Assist civilian. Attempt approach on possible missing person.

•232 N Cherry St. Assist other department. Request EMS assistance for female with difficulty breathing.

•400 E South St. Neighbor trouble. Caller called about neighbor parking in the yard and being loud.

•Colonial Manor Motel. Assist other department. Williams County Sheriff Office request officers to assist medics.

APRIL 11

•304 S Williams St. Assist other department. Williams County Sheriff Office request officers to respond.

•West Bryan Main Stop. Failure to pay. Report of drive-off.

•West Bryan Main Stop. Failure to pay. Report of drive-off.

•Bryan Mini Storage. Breaking & Entering. Report of storage unit broken into.

•221 N Beech St. Property found. Complainant found a back-pack and some paper that does not belong to the property owner.

•Garden St/Trevitt St. Assist civilian. Norfolk Southern request to speak with an officer; report taken.

•Lynn St/Hamilton St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; lighted lights.

APRIL 12

•S Walnut St/Little Caesars. Suspicious person. Attempted to make contact with person. Jeffrey Beam warned for trespassing and advised that if he returned to the vehicle or attempts to move the vehicle he would go to jail.

•Main St/Wal-Mart. Assist civilian. Disabled semi.

•427 Fairview Dr. 911 Hang-up. Checked, everything was fine.

•Skate Park. Juvenile complaint. Officer request for juveniles in the park; no one in the park, unable to locate.

•Wal-Mart. Shoplifting. Report of a push-out; report taken.

APRIL 13

•317 John St. Juvenile complaint. Complainant request officer for well-being check; report taken.

•Wal-Mart. Shoplifting. Report of shoplifting; arrest made.

•CVS. Larceny. Report of larceny; report taken.

APRIL 14

•623 S Allen St. Disturb peace. Report of loud accident.

•106 W High St. Assist civilian. Request to speak with officer; report taken.

•1608 Briarcrest Rd. Suspicious person. Request officer to check the area.

•905 E Mulberry St. Assist civilian. Request officer to check on mother.

•1215 S Main St. Harassment. Report of soon-to-be-ex-husband is harassing her.

•915 E Mulberry St. Harassment. Report of harassment.

•Fabricare Car Wash. Assist civilian. Request officer; advice given.

APRIL 15

•Ohio Gas Company. Assist other department. Report of odor.

•330 N Beech St. Assist civilian. Request to speak with officer; gave complainant advice.

•Walnut St/High St. Traffic stop. Citation issued; red light.

•Bryan Mobile Home Court. Child abuse/neglect. 3-year old female was found alone near the railroad crossing; report taken.

•Colonial Manor Motel. Assist civilian. Assist civilian. Report of person not paying full price for the room and they refuse to leave.

•402 N Walnut St. Harassment. Report of ex-husband harassing her on the phone.

•Bryan Mobile Home Court. Harassment. Report of harassment.

•Wal-Mart. Assist civilian. Report of 2 minor children left unattended in a vehicle; unable to locate vehicle.

APRIL 16

•Circle K. Suspicious auto. Report of suspicious vehicle; advice given.

•YMCA. Suspicious person. Suspicious activity.

•Colonial Manor Motel. Family trouble.

•Meadow Creek Apartments. Disturb peace. Report of a male that was arguing and fighting and would not leave.

•County Road C/County Road 18. Assist other department. Injury-accident.

•Wal-Mart. Shoplifting. Report of shoplifting; arrest made.

•Wal-Mart. Shoplifting. Report of shoplifting; arrest made.

•Town & Country. Suspicious auto. Report of suspicious auto; unable to locate vehicle.

•518 W Bryan St. Assist other civilian. Complainant request a well-being check.

•Main St/Butler St. Hazardous condition. Debris in roadway; removed.

STRYKER POLICE

MARCH 27

•Ordinance Violation

MARCH 29

•Traffic Stop/Warning (2)

MARCH 31

•Dog Running @Large

APRIL 1

•Open Door

•Assist Medic

APRIL 3

•Vicious Dog

APRIL 4

•Loud Music

APRIL 5

•Assist Medic

•Well-Being Check

APRIL 6

•Keep The Peace

•Well-Being Check

APRIL 7

•Assist Medic

•Domestic Dispute

APRIL 8

•Well-Being Check

APRIL 10

•Assist Medic

•Traffic Stop/Warning

APRIL 11

•Traffic Stop/Warning

•Open Burning

APRIL 12

•Dog Running @Large

•Citizen Assist

•Well-Being Check

APRIL 14

•Citizen Assist

•Drug Complaint

•Well-Being Check

APRIL 16

•Well-Being Check

SWANTON POLICE

APRIL 1

•Harrison Ave., 911 Hang-Up

•S. Main St., Property Damage

•W. Airport Hwy., Accidental Alarm

•S. Main St., Parking Complaint

•Lawrence St., Peace Keep

APRIL 2

•Paigelynn St., Assist Rescue-ill

•W. Airport Hwy., Theft

•Airport@Main, Non-injury Accident

APRIL 3

•E. Airport Hwy., Non-Injury Accident

•W. Airport Hwy., Assist-Outdoor Fire

APRIL 4

•Dodge@Munson, Suspicious Person

•Lincoln St., Loose Dog

•Brookside Dr., Suspicious Persons

APRIL 5

•N. Main St., Suspicious Act

•S. Main St., Welfare Check

APRIL 6

•E. Airport Hwy., Unlock Vehicle

•N. Main St., Civil Dispute

•S. Main St., Assist Rescue

•E. Airport Hwy., Accident

APRIL 7

•Crestwood Dr., Juveniles on Playground

APRIL 8

•E. Airport Hwy., Welfare Check

•Geneva Sr., 911 Hang-Up

•Hallett@Garfield, Disabled Vehicle

•Franklin St., Overdose

APRIL 9

•E. Airport Hwy., Welfare Check

APRIL 10

•E. Airport Hwy., Unlock Vehicle

•Franklin St., Suspicious Act

•E. Airport Hwy., Unwanted Person

APRIL 11

•S. Main St., Loud Music

•Brookside Dr., Assist Rescue (2)

•Browning Rd., Assist Rescue

APRIL 12

•Holiday Ln., Loose Dog

•Chestnut@Hallett, Suspicious Person

APRIL 13

•Airport@Main, Suspicious Person

APRIL 14

•N. Main St., Barking Dog

•Elm@Hallett, Debris in Roadway

•S. Main St., Citizen Assist

•E. Airport Hwy., Theft

•Cass St., Civil Dispute

•Church St., Theft

APRIL 15

•Black Canyon, Accidental Alarm

•Paigelynn St., Theft

•Oak St., Loud Music

•Krogers Lot, Reckless Driving

•Valleywood Dr., Welfare Check

WAUSEON POLICE

APRIL 8

•415 Cole St. Unit 42, Lost/Found/Recovered

•1081 Barney Oldfield Dr., Larceny

•315 Clinton St., Domestic Violence

•Pine@Linfoot, Animal Call

•230 Clinton St., Dog Bite

•1299 N. Shoop Ave., Alarm Drop (2)

APRIL 9

•825 Spruce St., Suspicious Person

•Mulberry St.@N. Fulton St., Animal Call

•13739 Co. Rd. H, Welfare Check

•100-B S. Brunell St., Suspicious Person

•940 E. Oak St., Threats/Harassment

•Ottokee St.@Willow St., Disabled Vehicle

•315 Clinton St., Trespassing

•230 Clinton St., Threats/ Harassment

•1275 N. Shoop Ave., Juveniles

•230 Grant St., Fire

APRIL 10

•520 Vine St., Suspicious Activity

•1496 N. Shoop Ave., Suspicious Vehicle

•485 E. Airport Hwy., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•425 Cole St. Unit 108, Domestic Violence

•230 Clinton St., Civil Matter

•615 Meadow Ln., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•Vine St.@Washington St., Suspicious Vehicle

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 1005, Loud Noise

APRIL 11

•1495 N. Shoop Ave., Alarm Drop

•288 E. Linfoot St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•1497 N. Shoop Ave., Investigate Complaint

•N. Shoop Ave.@E. Elm St., Funeral Escort

•335 Barbara Dr., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•628 Cherry St., Domestic Violence

•628 Cherry St., Welfare Check

•620 Potter St., Bonfire

•300-B S. Franklin St., Suspicious Vehicle

•870 W. Elm St., Suspicious Vehicle

APRIL 12

•305 E. Linfoot St. Unit C

•1375 N. Shoop Ave., Unwanted

•230 Clinton St., Stolen Car

APRIL 13

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 702, Welfare Check

•420 W. Elm St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•725 S. Shoop Ave., Threats/Harassment

APRIL 14

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Accident (Property Damage)

•510 W. Leggett St., Animal Call

•230 Grant St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•576 Douglas Dr., Loud Noise

APRIL 15

•725 S. Shoop Ave., Investigate Complaint

•303 W. Leggett St., Mental

•714 Fairway Dr. Unit 207, Domestic Violence

WEST UNITY POLICE

APRIL 6

•Agency Assist

•Well Being-Check

APRIL 7

•Criminal Damage

•Equipment/Warning

APRIL 8

•Lost Property

•Parking Problem

APRIL 9

•Juvenile Problem

•Stop Sign/Citation

APRIL 10

•Well-Being Check

•Suspicious Vehicle

•Disabled Vehicle

•911 Hang-Up

•Breaking and Entering

APRIL 12

•Animal Complaint (2)

FULTON COUNTY PROSECUTOR

The following individuals were sentenced in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

•James Miller, 33, of Butler, Indiana, previously pleaded guilty to Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs. He did knowingly sell or offer to sell Methamphetamine, and the amount of the drug involved equals or exceeds five times the bulk amount but is less than fifty times the bulk amount.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Miller to 12 months in prison and ordered him to pay prosecution costs and court appointed attorney costs.

•Jacob McGill, 26, of Defiance, Ohio, previously pleaded guilty to Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs. He did knowingly sell or offer to sell Methamphetamine, and the amount of the drug involved equals or exceeds fifty times the bulk amount but is less than one hundred times the bulk amount.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. McGlll to a mandatory five years in prison and ordered him to pay prosecution costs and court appointed counsel costs.

•Raven Roberts, 20, of Wauseon, Ohio, previously pleaded guilty to Attempted Felonious Assault. He attempted to cause serious physical harm to another. Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Roberts to 2 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, complete dual diagnosis assessment with Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio, and successfully complete any recommended treatment and any aftercare and successfully complete the Batterer’s Treatment Program. Roberts served 32 days in jail.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Roberts spending 18 months in prison.

•Eric Coopman, 45, of Wauseon, Ohio, pleaded no contest, and was found guilty of, Domestic Violence. He caused a family member to believe that he would cause them imminent physical harm. Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Coopman to 2 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, have a dual diagnosis assessment at Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio, and successfully complete any recommended treatment and aftercare, successfully complete the Batterer’s Treatment Program through the Center for Child & Family Advocacy, and serve five days in CCNO, with credit for time already served.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Coopman spending 30 days in CCNO.

•Jessica Ripke 24, of Toledo, Ohio, previously pleaded guilty to Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. She did knowingly use or operate a motor vehicle without the consent of the owner. Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Ms. Ripke to 2 years of community control and ordered her to pay prosecution costs, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, abide by an 11:00 pm. to 6:00 a.m. curfew, obtain her GED, successfully complete any and all treatment with regard to her Henry County case, and serve 38 days in CCNO, with credit for days already served.

Failure to comply could result in Ms. Ripke spending 180 days in CCNO.

WILLIAMS COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Carpenter, Mindy N (Bryan, OH) Failure to reinstate. Fine: $150. Costs $104.

•Deline, Deidre L (Pioneer, OH) Parked wrong way. Costs $50.

•Greer, Katelynn A (Hicksville, OH) Stop sign. Fine: $71. Costs $91.

•Locke, Austin (West Unity, OH) Stop sign. Fine: $65. Costs $85.

•Sailer, Richard J (Bryan, OH) Assured clear distance ahead. Fine: $71. Costs $79.

•Thiel Maag, Tyler J (Edon, OH) Assured clear distance ahead. Fine: $71. Costs $79.