The Company Entertains Archbold Rotarians & Guests At Christmas Luncheon

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

CHRISTMAS PERFORMANCE … The Company from Archbold High School entertained Archbold Rotarians and their guests at the club’s annual Christmas luncheon on December 5 at the Sauder Village 1920s theater. Members of The Company are front row from left: Braden Winegarner, Luke Ward, Gavin Miller, Matthew Barnhart, Trevor Osterland, Bo King, and Levi Ward. Middle row from left: Naomi Francis, Briella Nafziger, McKenzie Riter, Reese Bunke, Tessa Seibert, Willa Ruffer, Ginger Ruffer, and Aubree Vandock. Back row from left: Estella Martin, Ellana Nafziger, Ariah Bagrowski, Justin McCarty, Kira Murrillo, Blake Vandenberghe, Jayde Whitacre, Joel Ward, Adelynn Nafziger, Michael Funnell, Janae Murillo, Molly Rutledge, and Kennedy Kruse. The Company is directed by Courtney Grisier.