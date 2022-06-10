Pettisville’s Carson Bennett Receives 2022 DEKALB Agricultural Accomplishment Award

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) Pettisville, Ohio- Carson Bennett, Pettisville FFA 2022 graduate, was recently presented the school’s highest agricultural honor, the DEKALB Agricultural Accomplishment award, sponsored by the Bayer Crop Science Company.

Bennett, the son of Jon and Susan, received the award for excellence in academics, leadership and agricultural work experience.

Bennett’s significant experiences and accomplishments have included serving as an officer of the FFA for three years, raising layer hens and working at Grieser Transportation.

He competed in various career development events including placing in the top four in multiple Ohio FFA District 1 contests, as shown by the medallions he is wearing.

He has been active in 4-H, FCA and church Quiz Team. He was a finalist for the Pettisville Citizenship Award. John Poulson is Bennett’s agricultural education instructor at Pettisville High School.

This year the DEKALB Agricultural Accomplishment Award celebrates its 75th anniversary. Over these 75 years more than 320,000 high school seniors from across the country have received the award, which has become a symbol for excellence and the school’s highest agricultural honor.

As a winner of the 2022 award, Bennett’s name will be recorded on a permanent plaque displayed at Pettisville High School.

Bayer Crop Science, a long-time supporter of agricultural education, FFA, 4-H and other farm youth organizations and initiatives is a leading global provider of technology-based solutions and agricultural products that improve farm productivity and food quality.