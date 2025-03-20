The Hills Take The Long Road To Bible Quiz Championship

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

CHAMPS AND 2ND PLACE AREA TOURNEY … The Hills, Precept, won the area Bible Quiz tournament on Sunday going 10-2 with teammates, front from left: Zander Stamm, Nautica Stamm, Tirzah Beck, Libbey Faehnle, Olivia Tucker, and Beckley Stamm. Back row: Going 5-3 were Runners-up Tongues of Fire, Central Mennonite, with two sets of brothers, Mason and Carson Stuckey and Landon and Drew Ringenberg.

3RD AND 4TH PLACE AREA TOURNEY … Placing third at the Bible Quiz tournament and going 5-3 for the day were Roaring Waves, North Clinton, with, front from left, Levi Short, Trey Nafziger, Lexi Short, Lucas Maldonado, and Tony Mingione. Back row: In 4th place were Brothers, King’s Cross, who also went 5-3, with Braxton Walters, Andrew Yenser, Gideon Banfield, Max and Elijah Grunden.

PRESS RELEASE – The Bible Quiz team, The Hills, Precept, had a record setting 12 matches on their way to winning the Sunday, March 16, triple elimination tournament held at Central Mennonite Church.

The Hills started out winning only two of their first four matches, losing to Waymaker, Eastland Baptist, 65-60 and season league champs, Roaring Waves, North Clinton, 85-60.

Falling into the third chance bracket, they won their next eight in a row including matches with Huioi, North Clinton, 105-50; Powers of Heaven, Central, 120-55, Devoted, Eastland Baptist 105-55; Brothers, King’s Cross, 110-50; and a rematch with Roaring Waves, 120-50. Then came the finals with Central’s Tongues of Fire.

Tongues of Fire were undefeated after winning five straight: Huioi, 95-65; Devoted, 80-65; Vultures, North Clinton, 115-50; Waymaker, 90-60; and Roaring Waves, 75-60.

Tongues of Fire only needed to take one of the next three matches, while the Hills needed to win all three to win the triple-elimination.

In the first of the final matches, Tongues of Fire was leading 75-70 going into the last question when Nautica Stamm answered for the Hills, taking the match 80-75. The Hills then won again 100-45.

In the deciding final match, Tongues of Fire could have taken the match into overtime by answering the final question, but instead Tirzah Beck pushed in fast and scored a team bonus for the Hills, winning 105-60.

Roaring Waves finished third, winning five in a row in the second chance bracket. Brothers were upset in their first two matches but fought their way to fourth place by winning five in a row in the third chance bracket. Eastland Baptist’s two teams quizzed off for fifth place with Waymaker outscoring Devoted, 80-55.

MVP of the tournament was Bekley Stamm who led his championship team with 395 points in The Hill’s 12 matches, averaging 32.9 along with his brother Zander who scored 350, averaging 29.1.

Drew Ringenberg led the Runners-up team with 240 points in their 8 matches, averaging 30. Also notable are Hope Sheldon, who quizzed out in all eight of Devoted’s matches, and Bo King, who quizzed out in all six of Powers of Heaven’s matches, taking the team to eighth place.

In a moment of levity and comradery late in the tournament, two teams, The Fellowship, King’s Cross, and Perplexity, Pettisville Missionary, strategized together to tie in their consolation match for 11th place, resulting in the first tournament match to end in a tie!

Pennsylvania’s 47 Bible Quiz teams will host 13 of our NW Ohio teams along with West Liberty and Kidron area teams at Lancaster Mennonite High School the weekend of March 21-23.

Over 400 Bible quizzers will quiz over Luke 16-24 and Acts 1-9 on Saturday in round robin quizzing followed by a double elimination tournament of the top teams, ending with the finals on Sunday morning.