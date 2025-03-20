Northwest Ohio Wildlife District Two Report

PRESS RELEASE – State Wildlife Officer Adam Stachler, assigned to Fulton County, received a Turn-In-a-Poacher report about an individual hunting white-tailed deer with a gun after the gun season had ended.

Officer Stachler contacted the hunter, who was found to be deer hunting with a firearm in the closed season. The hunter was issued a summons and paid $300 in fines and court costs.

If you suspect a wildlife violation has taken place, you can report it anonymously by calling 1-800-POACHER (1-800-762-2437).