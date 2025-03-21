WILLIAMS COUNTY MAYORS’ ASSOCIATION: Guests From ODOT Explain Upcoming Roundabout Projects To Mayors

(PHOTO BY BRIANNA BALOGH / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

Getting a slightly late start, the Williams County Mayors’ Association meeting started at 6:32 on Wednesday March 19th at Studio 34 in Edgerton.

Starting first with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer by Edgerton Mayor Bob Day. Fiscal Officer Denise Knecht took roll call, in attendance was Bob Day – Edgerton, Steve Yagelski – Montpelier, Joe Beck – Stryker, and Don Leu – West Unity. Also attending was County Engineer Todd Roth, and County Commissioner Bart Westfall.

With only four of eight mayors present, no action could be taken. Mayor Day also advised that the date of the next meeting falls on the same night as a Republican rally, so the meeting may be canceled if several attendees have conflicts.

Even though no action could be taken, representatives from the Ohio Department of Transportation were in attendance to present some upcoming projects in Williams County. First Mayor Day invited everyone up to get some food before introducing the guest speakers.

Mayor Day then introduced Nick Miller, Transportation Administrator, for ODOT District 2. Miller then introduced Eliott Richardson, Transportation Manager, as they both handed out maps and information.

Miller, who has been with ODOT for 20 years but just recently came to Williams County in August, started with information on two roundabouts.

The initial roundabout was pursued for US-20 at State Route 49 and County Road 4. Spurring this was traffic data and crash studies where this intersection became number one in the state, with high severity and fatalities at that intersection.

The second roundabout, which was considered after a meeting for the first roundabout about two months ago, would be in a similar area but near the gas stations at US-20 and State Route 49 where the turnpike on and off ramps are.

The first roundabout has a tentative date in 2027 and the second in 2029. Miller emphasized that none of this is set in stone as far as design, however things could be delayed or changed.

Ideally one closure and detour could be used for both projects, if they can be completed at the same time. Currently funding is available for the first but not the second roundabout.

Richardson then took over to explain some upcoming projects around the county. First there were two maintenance projects, both culvert replacements.

One at State Route 49 and County Road H intersection and will have the road closed for five days in April. The second culvert on US-20 at the .17 mm will be in May with the road being closed for the same number of days.

Several construction projects are going to be taking place over the next year. In late April a bridge repair will take place over Little Lick Creek outside of Bryan, east of State Route 2. This project will result in a 30 day road closure.

US-20 is also scheduled to have resurfacing performed between the Indiana State line until the US-20A split outside of Pioneer, occurring in October of 2026.

The final construction project will be resurfacing in two locations. First will be US-6 west of Edgerton and State Route 49 South of Edgerton through Edgerton.

The second location is State Route 191 between State Route 2 and US-6, outside of Stryker. Both are scheduled for July through October of this year.

The final project update from ODOT was district wide crack and seal. A robotics crack seal machine from Pioneer Industrial Systems will be used, manned with two Williams County Highway Technicians, throughout the summer.

The University of Cincinnati will also perform a research study to determine if it is more cost effective than a normal crack seal operation.

Opening to questions, Mayor Yagelski inquired about the detour routes and if those were physically driven. Some detour routes, especially through Montpelier, can include some very tight turns for semi traffic to make.

Richardson answered stating that for one all detours must be state routes and the shortest distance out of the way. The detours are determined out of the Bowling Green district office.

Both Miller and Richardson thanked everyone for having them speak and encouraged anyone to reach out with questions.

Keeping with road and street updates, Mayor Day asked Todd Roth to speak about some of the upcoming road related projects Williams County will be working on.

Roth started with some road projects on County Road P-50 to 576, about 3 miles, and in Stryker, County Road F to the county line.

Bids in the future for County Road K out of Montpelier to State Route 15 and County Road 5 out of Edgerton, however this project would be performed in 2026.

Roth informed the bridge east of West Unity on County Road K east of State Route 191 would be closed mid-April, with notices to start next week.

In 2026 or 2027 County Road 13 from Montpelier to Bryan is slated for repair. Another bridge on County Road 11 is to be repaired also.

Williams County has submitted for a roundabout at County Road 13 and G, as well as planning to submit for one at County Road 13 and K.

Roth joked he thought they would be the first with a roundabout but expressed the extreme cost, even for a single lane roundabout is estimated around $4 million.

A few upcoming sewer projects in the Alvordton area, Hickory Hills subdivision, and near Exit 1 off the turnpike.

An exciting and fun project is a dog park coming to Williams County, on State Route 15 north of County Road G at Goldie Newman Park.

Right now, donations are being taken to purchase fencing and other items as the park is already a work in progress.

Last year grass was seeded so this year the park could be ready and not a muddy hole, a drainage system was put in, and the parking lot was added to.

Roth also explained a lot of invasive species, identified a few years ago in a study where this park was one of the worst, were taken out. Roth stated they are hoping to have it completed this year.

A few questions were raised prior to adjournment. Mayor Day asked Roth about roundabout funding and how much they were planning on being awarded.

Roth stated, “every bit of it.” Day also asked about the collaboration between Roth’s office and ODOT. Roth stated that this was an informative meeting for him as well, he was learning about the roundabouts.

Although they are not involved in planning, Roth said they are collaborative and often share equipment, materials and consult on haul routes. Bart Westfall also added that most ODOT decisions and planning are made out of the district office.

Beck joked that he often loved road closures in April through May and August through September.

Roth finished out with information on upcoming chip and seal, approximately 30 miles, throughout the county which is more cost effective than paving.

For two paving projects the estimated cost is $1.7 million. Day asked about the longevity of chip and seal, guessing about 5-10 years which Roth agreed was correct.

Westfall inquired about the solar project and if that would affect haul routes. He stated he visited other solar sites, and the construction is exceptionally clean and contained. Roth agreed that normally they construct fencing first to keep everything contained.

The meeting ended at 7:07, with the next meeting in flux depending on attendance.