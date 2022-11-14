“The Village Reporter” 2022 Fall Sports All-County Teams Selections

The athletes selected for “The Village Reporter” All-County Teams for the 2022 fall sports season are picked based on various criteria including performance throughout the season, statistics, postseason recognition and input from other coaches. Players chosen will receive a certificate in recognition of their achievement.
Nate Calvin-Sports Director
GIRLS TENNIS
FULTON/WILLIAMS COUNTY
Hannah Andrews - Bryan, Junior
Caitlyn DeWitt - Bryan, Sophomore
Reese Grothaus - Bryan, Senior
Molly Hess - Bryan, Junior
Katelan Nagel - Bryan, Junior
Taylor Peel - Bryan, Senior
Emma Shininger - Bryan, Senior
