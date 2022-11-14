“The Village Reporter” 2022 Fall Sports All-County Teams Selections

The athletes selected for “The Village Reporter” All-County Teams for the 2022 fall sports season are picked based on various criteria including performance throughout the season, statistics, postseason recognition and input from other coaches. Players chosen will receive a certificate in recognition of their achievement.

Nate Calvin-Sports Director

GIRLS TENNIS

FULTON/WILLIAMS COUNTY

Hannah Andrews - Bryan, Junior

Caitlyn DeWitt - Bryan, Sophomore

Reese Grothaus - Bryan, Senior

Molly Hess - Bryan, Junior

Katelan Nagel - Bryan, Junior

Taylor Peel - Bryan, Senior

Emma Shininger - Bryan, Senior