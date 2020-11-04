Wauseon Shutouts Bryan 4-0 To Win Division II Sectional Championship

Note – This news story is a free sample from past newspaper editions. Like what you are reading and want news in a timely manner? Please support our family owned, locally operated newspaper by (subscribing today)

BATTLE FOR POSSESSION … Wauseon’s Benicio Vielma (#6) tries to take the ball away from Dylan Koenig of Bryan. VIEW 797 PHOTOS OF THIS CONTEST ONLINE FOR FREE AT WWW.THEVILLAGEREPORTER.COM. (PHOTOS BY RICH HARDING (STAFF).

DIVISION II SECTIONAL FINAL

Wauseon 4 Bryan 0

The Indians outshot Bryan 15-6 and Braden Vajen had two goals as Wauseon took home a Sectional championship. Eli Delgado scored at the 33:15 mark and Vajen added his first goal just seconds later to give Wauseon a 2-0 lead. That remained the score until 23:58 left in the game when Vajen scored again to increase the Indians lead to 3-0.

Freshman Gavin Gerig capped off the Wauseon scoring by finding the net with 4:24 left in the contest. Benicio Torres tallied two assists for the Indians. Wauseon (15-1-1) faced Napoleon on Monday, October 26th in the Division II Northwest 2 District Semifinals at Lake High School.