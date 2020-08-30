Theresa Shaffer (1973-2020)

Theresa K. Shaffer, 47 years, of West Unity, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020, in St. Luke’s Hospital, Maumee. Theresa was born April 25, 1973, in Montpelier, the daughter of Clair and Marilyn (Maag) Shaffer. She attended West Unity High School.

Theresa enjoyed reading, watching baseball, especially the Houston Astros, watching football and car racing.

Surviving are her two sons, Thomas Shaffer of Bryan and Dennis Shaffer of Archbold; her father, Clair (Pauline Solyer) Shaffer of West Unity; one sister, Kimberly (Dean Frazer) Shaffer of Archbold; several nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Theresa K. Shaffer will be held Tuesday, September 1, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 202 North Liberty Street, West Unity, where funeral services will begin at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Ben Gradhill officiating. Interment will follow in Floral Grove Cemetery, Pioneer. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing will be observed and those attending will be required to wear a facial covering or face mask.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to the family. Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com