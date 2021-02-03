This Super Bowl LV Season, Help NHTSA Save Lives!; Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk

Montpelier, Ohio — The National Football League’s Super Bowl LV is on Sunday, February 7, 2021, and it’s one of America’s favorite annual celebrations. Although the way we view sporting events has changed for now, we still want to make sure everyone is safe on Super Bowl Sunday.

Whether you are hosting a virtual watch party, attending a socially distanced small gathering, or heading to a restaurant or bar, the Williams County Safe Communities Coalition is teaming up with U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to remind football fans everywhere that Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk.

“Nationally, people are staying home and practicing social distancing, but we know festivities will still occur, even on a smaller scale,” said Peg Buda, Safe Communities Coordinator at the Williams County Health District. “If your Super Bowl celebration involves alcohol, plan for a sober ride home. If you’re hosting a gathering of immediate family or your friends, make sure you take care of your designated drivers.”

“Remind your friends and family: Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk.” This year’s Super Bowl is drastically different from previous years. For those staying home, consider hosting or attending a virtual Super Bowl watch party. Bonus: No need to worry about drinking and driving!

If you’re attending a socially distanced gathering, hosting one, or going out to the bar, keep safety at the forefront of your night. When it’s time to leave, make sure your designated driver is sober.

If he or she decided to drink, call a sober ride. Remember that walking impaired can also be dangerous, so designate a sober friend to walk home with you. If you are driving, remember that sober driving isn’t the only law that should be followed: Make sure you — and your driver — wear your seat belts.

Another important reminder: Do not serve alcohol to minors. If an underage person drinks and drives, the person who provided the alcohol can be held liable for any damage, injury, or death caused by the underage driver. In fact, you could face jail time if you host a gathering where alcohol is served to people under the age of 21.

Alcohol impaired driving isn’t the only risk on the road: Drug-impaired driving is also an increasing problem. If drivers are impaired by any substance — alcohol or other drugs — they should not get behind the wheel of a vehicle. It is illegal in all States and the District of Columbia to drive impaired by alcohol or other drugs. The bottom line is this: If You Feel Different, You Drive Different. It’s that simple.

Whether you are attending a small social gathering or going to a bar or restaurant, make a game plan and follow these simple tips for a safe and happy evening:

Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or a ride service to get home safely.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, Call Local Law Enforcement at #677 or Call 911 .

Do you have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.

Remember: Only one team wins, but if you drive drunk, you may lose money, your reputation, your car, and even your life. Everyone should know by now that it is illegal to drive impaired. Even still, thousands die each year in drunk-driving-related crashes.

In 2019, there were 10,142 people killed in drunk-driving crashes. The costs can be financial, too: If you’re caught drinking and driving, you can face jail time, lose your driver’s license and your vehicle, and pay up to $10,000 in attorney’s fees, fines, higher insurance rates, and lost wages.

For more information on the dangers of drunk driving, visit www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving.