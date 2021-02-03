Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank To Hold Food Drive In Cooperation With Sautter’s Food Markets

James Caldwell, President & CEO of the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank, announced today that Dave White Chevy, 5880 Monroe St., Sylvania, OH will host a Food Drive Thursday March 4th from Noon to 4PM.

“Everyone at the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank is very appreciative of the partnership we have had through the years with Dave White Chevy. Dave White, Jr., Joe Mehling and the whole team at Dave White Chevy have been great to work with and we look forward to another Food Drive event there on March 4th.”

Dave White, Jr. President of Dave White Chevrolet said, “The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank has been fulfilling a vital mission of making sure no one in Northwest Ohio goes hungry. We are happy to be able to help them continue their work.”

Joe Mehling, Executive Manger added, “These Food Drives have proven to be great successes by raising thousands of pounds of food and personal hygiene products. We appreciate the huge support from the community.”

For people who are interested in donating, but are unable to drop off a donation during the event on March 4th, there is another option. Mr. Caldwell stated, “We are also pleased to announce that Jim Sautter, President & CEO of Sautter’s Food Markets will have his team at the Sylvania Store on Main Street prepare pre-packaged bags.

These bags will have $25 worth of items packed inside, but Jim Sautter is making them available for sale for only $20. You can make the purchase at the store or just call and purchase a bag by phone. Sautter’s will deliver the bags to Dave White Chevy.”

Jim Sautter added, “We really appreciate the chance to partner once again with the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank and Dave White Chevy. We believe in the good works done by the Food Bank and are glad to be a part of it.”

The pre-packaged bags will be available for sale at Sautter’s Food Markets Sylvania starting March 1st and will be available until March 14th.

Items the Toledo Northwestern Food Bank, member of the Feeding America network, needs are canned chicken and beans, peanut butter, dried beans, nuts, meat stews, powdered and evaporated milk, cereals, granola, rice, oats, pasta, macaroni and cheese, whole wheat crackers, popcorn, canned light fruit and vegetables, jelly, jams, 100% juice, soup, broth, applesauce, shampoo, toothpaste, baby and feminine items.

About The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank

The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank is a non-profit organization affiliated with Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization. The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank serves approximately 250 non-profit agencies in an eight-county area that includes; Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Williams and Wood.

Our mission is to enable other community organizations to end hunger. We strive to maximize community resources by effectively obtaining and distributing food through a food collection and distribution system. Over the past 33 years, the Food Bank has proudly distributed over 100 million pounds of food and grocery products to our member agencies. For information, contact the Food Bank at 419.242.5000 or visit us at www.toledofoodbank.org.

About Feeding America®

Feeding America is the nationwide network of 200 food banks that leads the fight against hunger in the United States. Together, we provide food to more than 46 million people through 60,000 food pantries and meal programs in communities across America.

Feeding America also supports programs that improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger. Visit www.feedingamerica.org.