James Fall

James B. Fall, 82, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 27, at the Gardens of Paulding.

Jim is survived by his wife, Pamela (Stoner); children, Toby Fall, Tracy (David) Grup, John (Shirley) Fall; grandchildren, Tasha (Michael) Martinez, David II (Sarah) Grup, Shelly Darke; and great-grandchildren, Isayah, Mason and David III.

Jim is also survived by his sisters, Jane Minier-Fall, Tamara Truax and Terry Glenn.

Jim chose to donate his body to the University of Toledo Medical Center.

There will be no services or visitation.

The family wishes to thank all the caring medical personnel, friends and neighbors who were so thoughtful and sincere.

Jim loved his adopted “hometown” and said we should have moved here 10 years earlier.