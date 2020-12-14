Thomas Beach (1943-2020)

Thomas Leroy Beach, 77, of Pioneer, passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020 at his home. He was born on October 11, 1943 in Adrian, MI to Frances and Doris (Parker) Beach. Leroy married Mary A. (Stahler) Stafford on November 4, 2009 in Blakeslee, OH and she survives.

Leroy had a passion for glass painting. He would often paint beautiful custom pieces as gifts for his family and friends.

He is survived by his loving wife, Mary A. Beach; daughter, Ann Seles of Tecumseh, MI; four step children, Jeff (Tammy) Mills of Hillsdale, MI, Rick Mills of Kentucky, Billy Mills of West Virginia and Wes Mills of Hillsdale; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren; one sister, Sarah Ferguson of Montpelier; and one brother, David Beach of Blissfield, MI.

Leroy was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jerry Beach; and sister, Rosemary Cousino.

A time to receive friends will take place at the Beach home, 12350 CR R, Pioneer, on Saturday, December 19th from 1-5pm, with a service taking place at 2pm with Pastor Lowell Fast to officiate. Due to the ongoing pandemic and Governors orders, facial coverings will be required to attend.