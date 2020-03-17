Thomas Steinmiller (1952-2020)

Thomas Dean Steinmiller, age 67, 0f Delta, passed away Sunday evening, March 15, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo. Tom was born in Toledo on December 22, 1952 to the late Dean and Dorothy (Flanigan) Steinmiller.

He married Linda Curry on October 29, 1976. Tom was a graduate of Devilbiss H.S. and worked as a fork lift driver for the Ford Motor Co. retiring in 2007.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Linda; daughter, Courtney Steinmiller; brother, Mike Steinmiller; sister, Christina (Michael) Evans and grandson, Noah Steinmiller.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Daniel.

In keeping with the family’s wishes, there will be no public visitation or services. Arrangements have been entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel,5825 St. Hwy. 109, Delta.