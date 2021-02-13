Thomas “Tom” Balser (1944-2021)

Honor The Newborns – Five Year Olds In Your Life

Thomas “Tom” Balser, age 76, Paulding, Ohio, formerly of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on February 9, 2021. He was born on September 4, 1944 in Wauseon to the late Harold Balser and Agnes (Abbott) Balser.

He was a brother to the late Larry (Bobbi) Balser, Sandy (Eugene) Yungmann, Bob Balser, the late Ron Balser, Rick Balser and the late Jodi Balser.

Tom was raised in Wauseon, Ohio and graduated from Wauseon High School in 1962. He then attended and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in education from Morehead State University and later obtained his Master’s Degree from the University of Toledo in administration. He then married Dee Miller on February 20, 1971. They had one daughter, Christy.

Tom was an elementary teacher for Napoleon and Montpelier School Systems, before spending 36 years of his career as an elementary principal at North Central Schools in Pioneer, Ohio. Tom loved being an educator, working in his yard, gardening, swimming, vacationing with close friends and any activity with his three grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Larry Balser and Ron Balser, a sister Jodi Balser, son-in-law, Josh Spieth, and close family friend Roger Pfund.

Tom is survived by his wife of 49 years, Dee (Miller) Balser; daughter, Christy (Matt) Stoller of Paulding, Ohio, grandchildren Tucker, Bristyl and Briggs, and close family friends, Roger (deceased) and Karen Pfund formerly of Wauseon, Ohio.

Friends will be received on Monday, February 15, 2021 at First Presbyterian Church of Montpelier, Ohio from 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm, located at 114 W. Washington Street, Montpelier, 43543. A memorial service celebrating Tom’s life will begin at 6:30 pm at The First Presbyterian Church with Pastor Ian Ferguson to officiate. Interment will be private.

Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, those attending are to follow CDC guidelines by wearing a facial mask and observe six-foot distancing when possible.

Arrangements are with the Thompson-Geesey Funeral Home, Montpelier, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to CHP Home Care and Hospice, 250 Dooley Drive, Suite A, Paulding, Ohio 45879 or to the family for a future donation to North Central Elementary/Jr. High School in his memory.

