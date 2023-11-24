Three Adults Perish In Thanksgiving Paulding Mobile Home Blaze

Thursday morning, November 23, at about 7:30 a.m. the Paulding Fire Department along with Paulding EMS were dispatched to 802 N. Main St Lot 22 for a fully involved House Trailer fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the trailer at Lot 22. There was also smoke and flames coming from trailers on lot 21 and lot 23, along with a vehicle parked along the street. Firefighters fought an exterior attack on lot 22 due to the extent of damage while fighting an offensive attack on lots 21 and 23.

During the search of Lot 22, it was discovered that there were three (3) deceased adults inside of the trailer. They were taken to the Paulding County Hospital by the Paulding EMS waiting to be transferred to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office. No identities will be released until they are released by the Coroner’s Office. At this time, the Ohio State Fire Marshall’s Office is leading the investigation into the cause of this fire.

Firefighters remained on the scene until around 1:40 p.m. There were approximately 30 firefighters who fought these fires.

Assisting at the scene were the Paulding EMS, Payne Fire Department, Antwerp Fire Department, Cecil Fire Department, Paulding Police Department, Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Paulding County Dog Warden, Paulding Village Utilities, American Red Cross and American Electric Company.

*Video courtesy of the West Bend News / https://www.westbendnews.net/