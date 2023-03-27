Three Bryan Athletes Sign To Continue Careers At College Level

DYLAN DOMINIQUE SIGNING … Carter Dominique (brother), Ben Dominique (dad), Dylan Dominique, Amy Dominique (mom) and Taylor Dominique (sister). (PHOTOS BY RICH HARDING, STAFF)

By: Nate Calvin

BRYAN – On March 15, three Golden Bears signed their respective letter of intent to further their education and continue their athletic careers.

Tyler Spisak is headed to Trine University, where he will be playing football while studying education with a focus on history.