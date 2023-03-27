Anna Lewis (1945-2023)

Anna F. Lewis, age 78, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 3:45 P.M. on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Park View Nursing Center in Edgerton where she was a resident after an extended illness.

Mrs. Lewis was employed by Edgerton Metals for twenty years until the plant closed and later by MATSU in Edgerton for twenty years until her retirement.

She was an excellent cook and loved growing her roses, playing Sudoku and was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan.

She loved her time spent with her family, especially her grandkids.

Anna F. Lewis was born on February 13, 1945, in Athens, Ohio, the daughter of Ronald and Frieda (Stires) Nicholson.

She married Johnny Lewis on December 26, 1960, in Zaleski, Ohio and he preceded her in death on September 21, 1994.

Survivors include two daughters, Vicki (Doug) Hill, of Edgerton, and Helen Lewis, of Bryan, Ohio; three grandchildren, Doug (fiancée, Shanita Sullivan) Hill, Amy (Fred) Lee and Jesse Lewis; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Nancy Nicholson, of St. Marys, Ohio, and Sharon Yarger, Somerset, Ohio.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, one brother, John Nicholson, and three sisters, Janie Orick, Linda Thacker, and Carol Davidson.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 30, 2023, from 9:00-11:00 A.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton. Services will follow in the funeral home at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Rick Stiver officiating. Interment will take place in Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton.

Memorials are requested to a charity of the donor’s choice.