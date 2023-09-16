Three Napoleon Residents Join Ohio’s “Saved By The Belt” Club

(Defiance) – Napoleon residents Colin Sabins, Brewer Sabins and Allison Boles joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club today after their safety belts saved them from sustaining life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred on State Route 191 in Williams County on July 22, 2023.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Rustun K. Schack, Defiance Post commander, presented them with “Saved by the Belt” certificates signed by Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Andy Wilson and Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent.

“Colin, Brewer and Allison are living testimonies to the effectiveness of safety belts,” Lieutenant Schack said. “Everyone needs to buckle up every trip, every time.”

Data from 2022 shows 527 people in Ohio were killed in traffic crashes where a safety belt was available, but not in use. For up-to-date statistics and information on safety belts, log onto the Patrol’s Safety Belt Dashboard at

https://www.safetybeltdashboard.ohio.gov/.

The “Saved by the Belt” Club is a joint effort by the Ohio Department of Public Safety and the Ohio State Highway Patrol. This club is designed to recognize people who have benefited from their decision to wear safety belts.

They also received “Saved by the Belt” license plate brackets.