Three People Injured After Evergreen School Bus Crash While Test Driving

PRESS RELEASE – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash that on County Road 6 and County Road S in Amboy Township, Fulton County. The crash occurred on October 6, 2025, at approximately 11:37 a.m.

A 2026 Blue Bird school bus driven by Jeffrey Abrams, age 68, of Metamora, Ohio was southbound on County Road 6. A 1994 Chevrolet G-Series driven by Hubert Middleton, age 45, of Pierre, South Dakota was eastbound on County Road S.

Mr. Abrams is an employee for Evergreen School District who was test driving the school bus. Mr. Abrams failed to yield the right of way from a stop sign, and was struck by Mr. Middleton. Mr. Abrams then went off the right side of the roadway striking a traffic sign.

Mr. Abrams was taken by ground ambulance to Fulton County Health Center for non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger with Mr. Middleton was taken by ground ambulance to Toledo Hospital for non-life-threatening injures and was identified as Kathryn Restivo, age 41, of Easthampton, Massachusetts.

Mr. Middleton was taken by air ambulance to Toledo Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Metamora Fire Department.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to take another look before proceeding into intersections.