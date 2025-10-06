Alan & Barbara Lacombe Celebrate 60th Wedding Anniversary

PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

60TH WEDDING ANNIVERSARY … Alan and Barbara Lacombe celebrated 60 years of marriage on October 2nd, 2025. Alan and Barbara were married on October 2nd, 1965 and share 6 children, 10 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren together. Alan worked for the fire department at Madison Twp Kunkle and Chase Brass while Barbara worked as a beautician and later for the North Central school system. While Alan was serving in the United States Air Force, he met Barbara by chance as her friends rolled into a gas station with a flat tire. Alan played the hero in Barbara’s story that day and they have continued to be side by side for the last 60 years. Alan’s advice for having a long marriage is “No matter what, we always love each other and we were always able to talk through everything.” Village of Montpelier Mayor, Steve Yagelski, (right) was able to present plaques to Barbara and Alan at the surprise anniversary party that was held by Evergreen Healthcare Center.