Three St. Mary School (Edgerton) Teachers Nominated For Prestigious Golden Apple Award

BETSY HUG

Three St. Mary School teachers have been nominated for the prestigious Golden Apple Award. Mrs. Janice Richardson is a second grade teacher. Mrs. Karen Adkins is a fourth grade teacher. Mrs. Betsy Hug is a sixth grade teacher and a former Golden Apple recipient.

This diocesan award is available to teachers across our 19 county diocese through the generosity and kindness of the Jack and Rhodora Donahue Family Foundation.

The award is given to 7 preschool and/or elementary school teachers and 2 secondary school teachers each year.

Recipients receive $5,000, a Golden Apple with a 24 carat gold cross, and attend a banquet with Bishop Daniel Thomas.

To advance in the nomination process, teachers must meet certain requirements. Recipients are selected on the basis of our diocesan Credo. As Catholic School Educators:

•we believe our Catholic School is not only a school, but a community of Faith;

•we believe those entrusted to us are not only students, but children of God;

•we believe we are not only educators, but Ministers of the Gospel;

•we believe the values we teach are not only character development, but a call to Holiness;

•we believe our courses of study are not only academic pursuits, but a search for Truth;

•we believe the purpose of education is not only for personal gain and the development of society, but for the Transformation of the world.

JANICE RICHARDSON

KAREN ADKINS