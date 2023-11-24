Toledo Post Of Highway Patrol Announces Trooper Of The Year

Toledo – Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Jacob E. Blossom has been selected as the 2023 Trooper of the Year at the Toledo Post.

The selection of Trooper Blossom, 31 years of age, is in recognition of his outstanding service during 2023 at the Toledo Post. Fellow officers stationed at the Toledo Post chose Trooper Blossom based on leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude and cooperation with supervisors, peers and the public.

Trooper Blossom is now in contention for the District and State Trooper of the Year Award to be announced at a later date.

Trooper Blossom joined the Highway Patrol in 2015 as a member of the 158th Academy Class and has served at the Swanton, Bowling Green and Toledo Posts. Originally from the Toledo area, he is a graduate of Whitmer High School.

Other Highway Patrol awards he has received in the past include: District Trooper of the Year, Post Trooper of the Year and multiple Criminal Patrol awards.

Trooper Blossom and his wife Lindsay live in Lucas County with their three children.