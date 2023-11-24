The Galbraith Clan To Perform At Zion Church Near Wauseon

The Galbraith Clan, a family music group, will be presenting a concert at the Zion Church on Sunday, December 10, 2023. The concert will start at 4:00 PM. The church is located east of Wauseon, OH at 4533 Co. Rd. 11 between Co. Rds. D and E, 2 ½ miles south of US20A (Airport Hwy.).

The Galbraith Clan, based in Northwest Ohio, includes John Galbraith and his daughters, Lindsay and Laura. They have been making music together for nearly 10 years.

They enjoy bringing a level of simplicity to their arrangements and focus on adding tight family harmonies to their renditions. Currently, they have two albums available, Second Time Around (country) and Some Glad Morning (Gospel).

There is no admission charge for this concert, but a love offering will be taken. There will be refreshments following the concert. For more information, please call (419) 403-9360.