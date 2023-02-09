Township Trustees Meet With Local Government Classes

OHIO TOWNSHIP DAY … Bob Short, Millcreek Township Trustee, and Mike Elser, Bridgewater Township Trustee, met with Miss Aubrie Ridinger’s Government Class (above) at North Central High School and Miss Janice Bruner’s Government Class (below) at Hilltop High School recently in recognition of Ohio Township Day in Ohio. They spoke on the history and function of Ohio’s Townships, and their recognition as “the government that is closest to the people”. They also spoke on the responsibilities of Townships such as maintaining roads and ditches, cemeteries, and fire protection. Williams County has 12 townships in the county, with 36 trustees, and 12 Fiscal Officers. (PHOTOS PROVIDED)