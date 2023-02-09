Barbara Short (1949-2023)

Barbara R. Short, age 73, of Stryker, passed away at home on February 8, 2023.

Barbara was born in Bryan on July 29, 1949 to the late Steve Salay and Edna (Shull) Miller.

On September 1, 1973, Barb married Phil Short, who survives. Barb worked at Stryker Farmer’s Exchange for 18 years before retiring in 2015.

She was a member of the Evansport Fox Club and the Women of the Moose in Defiance.

She enjoyed spending time at Indian Lake with close friends and loved to spend time with family and friends.

Barb is survived by her husband of 49 years, Phil; son, Erik (Leslie) Short of St. Augustine, FL; five grandchildren, Bronson (Jessica) Shock, Brody (Rylee) Shock, Alicen Short, Rhiana Short, and Torrie Short. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren, Callie, Brantley, Lane, Tycen, Brexton.

She was preceded in death by her parents; step-father, Merle Miller; son, Todd Shock; and brother, Dan Salay.

Visitation for Barbara will take place on Monday, February 13, 2023 at the Grisier Funeral Home in Stryker from 1pm-7pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to CHP Hospice or the Evansport Fox Club.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Grisier Funeral Home of Stryker is honored to serve the Short family.