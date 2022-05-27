Tracy Rudolph (1970-2022)

Tracy W. Rudolph, age 51 years, of Archbold, passed away Monday evening, May 23, 2022. He was born October 2, 1970 in Bryan, the son of Melbert and Cheryl (Short) Rudolph.

A 1989 graduate of Archbold High School, he enjoyed delivering newspapers and then worked at Sauder Woodworking.

He is survived by his father, Melbert; a sister, Tabbra Rudolph of Wauseon; and a brother, Randy Rudolph of Paulding. He was preceded in death by his mother, Cheryl.

In keeping with Tracy’s wishes there will be no services and interment will be in the Shiffler Cemetery, near Pulaski.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.

