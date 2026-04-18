Delores “Dee” DeVault (1955 – 2026

(Montpelier Resident; Active In 4-H)

Delores J. “Dee” DeVault, 71, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away Monday, April 13, 2026, at Majestic Care of Bryan.

Dee was born on January 4, 1955, at Fort Hood, Killeen, Texas, daughter of the late William H. and Shirley A. (Luse) Tait.

She was a 1973 graduate of Coldwater High School. Dee married Dennis R. DeVault on February 14, 1997, in Stryker, Ohio, and he survives.

She worked at Reifel Industries, retiring in 2013. Dee previously worked at Fleetwood Manufacturing in Edgerton for over 15 years until they closed.

She formerly attended Bridgewater Community Church. Dee had a love for horses and cats, which started with her involvement in 4-H as a youth.

Surviving is her husband, Dennis DeVault of Montpelier; a son, Erin (Jenni) Koch of Coldwater, Michigan; two grandchildren, Cody Koch of Montpelier, Ohio, and Zoe (Colton Pilmore) Koch of Montpelier, Ohio; and four great-grandchildren, Emerlee Koch, Ivee Altaffer, Eleigh Davis, and Rayvin Koch. Dee was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, William C. Tait.

In accordance with Dee’s wishes, no services will be held at this time. Arrangements are entrusted to Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home in Bryan, Ohio.

In honor of Dee’s love for animals, memorial contributions may be directed to the Williams County Humane Society.

Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.