Lonna Ellsworth (1946 – 2026)

(Faithful Wife & Devoted Mother)

Lonna Lavern Ellsworth was born on November 13, 1946, in Saginaw, Michigan, to Marie Laevern Weiker Hunt and Gilbert Rolland Hunt. She was the youngest of five children and was preceded in death by her brother, Maynard Raynor Hunt (Esther); her sisters, SandraLaine Halquist (Carl), Sharon Kay Braley (Herb), and Connie Lynn Hunt; her niece, Kimberly Hunt; her nephew, Tripp Halquist; and her beloved Pomeranian, Fancy.

Lonna married the love of her life, Lynn Michael Ellsworth, on June 12, 1965, at Calvary Baptist Church in Saginaw, Michigan, and they enjoyed nearly 61 years of marriage.

Their love story truly resembled a Hallmark Christmas movie. They met as teenagers when Lynn was hired to trim trees each summer on the family Christmas tree farm. It was love at first sight. They exchanged letters until they became engaged on February 14 and married that June.

Lonna is survived by her husband of nearly 61 years, Lynn Michael Ellsworth Sr.; her three children, Lynn Michael “Chip” Ellsworth Jr. (Markie) of Opelousas, LA, Curt Bradley Ellsworth (Tricia) of Montpelier, OH, and Candee Laine Ellsworth (Stephen Groh) of Holualoa, HI; six grandchildren, Tanner Ellsworth (Elisabeth), Kaylee Grace Ratcliff (Seth), Emily Faith Ellsworth, Courtney Lee Morgan (Andrew), Brooke Marie Ellsworth, and Gabriel Reed Monak; and four great-grandchildren, Addy Ellsworth, Edon and Iris Ellsworth, and Charlotte Ratcliff.

Lonna was a Sunday school teacher and a member for many years at Midland Assembly of God. For the past 20+ years, she attended Lakeview United Brethren Church in Michigan and Grace Baptist Church in Florida. She was an avid reader and seamstress, a VBS volunteer, and she loved baking cookies for everyone.

She sewed for every new baby—family, friends, neighbors, and church members—and loved helping families in need. She enjoyed thrift shopping, flowers, being outdoors, traveling, camping, and spending time near the water.

Lonna was the youngest grandchild of Alanzo Daniel Weiker and Ila Lavern Woodruff-Weiker of Risingsun, Ohio, where the family homestead stood on the corner of State Route 23 and Lonna Drive, a road named in her honor.

Lynn and Lonna retired in 2003 to their homes on Lake Seneca in Montpelier, Ohio, and on North Lake in Silver Springs, Florida. They spent more than 20 years enjoying retirement adventures with their closest friends and family.

Lonna will be deeply missed by the many people whose lives were blessed by her love, generosity, and presence.

She fought a years-long battle with cancer valiantly, still able to enjoy her final years with her family, until she peacefully entered the arms of her Savior, passing in the presence of her husband and children.

Services will be held Monday, April 20, at Lakeview United Brethren Church in Camden, Michigan, with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a service at 1:30 p.m. with Reverend Ben Gladhill to officiate. Interment will follow at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan’s Purse (Operation Christmas Child) and/or Lakeview United Brethren Church. Condolences for the family can be made at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.