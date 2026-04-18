Gerald Perdue (1936 – 2026)

(Formerly Of Fayette)

FAYETTE—Gerald Lynn Perdue, age 90, formerly of Fayette, died Wednesday, April 15, 2026, in Lake Mary, Florida. Born February 12, 1936, in Albion, MI, he was the son of the late Jay and Donna (Coleman) Perdue.

He married the love of his life, the former Kathleen Ford, in October of 1969, in Juneau, AK.

They were blessed with over 52 wonderful years together prior to her passing on March 4, 2022. Gerald first worked as a railroad engineer in Montpelier, Ohio. He then moved to Alaska, where he worked for a sawmill in Wrangell.

The Alaskan culture taught Gerald to live simply, more as means for survival than an accumulation of material assets, humble values that he sustained throughout the remainder of his life. Settling in Fayette in the late 1970s, he worked as a machinist until his formal retirement in 1998.

A lover of nature, Gerald had a special admiration for Harrison Lake State Park, where he enjoyed camping, picnic lunches, nature walks, and afternoon drives. He also enjoyed trips to northern Michigan, especially visits to the Soo Locks.

Perhaps Gerald’s favorite pastime was eating, and he often craved thick-sliced bologna. He also enjoyed watching movies, especially at the theater, and he was a music-lover as well.

Gerald is survived by three sons, Ross S. (Victoria) Perdue, Jay Henry (Christy) Perdue, and Jerry L. (Lizza) Perdue; a daughter, Donna Marie (Ron) Green; a brother, Donnie Perdue; grandchildren, Marissa, Jeffrey, Makayla, Sonia, Christina, Jojo, Angel, Andrea, Reane, Heather, Jessica, Ross M., Christopher, Jonah, Haley, Noah, and Lucia; great-grandchildren, Griffin, Aiden, Ashton, Allyha, Jeffrey Jr., Jasmine, Tyler, Anthony, Lincoln, and Gianna.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin brother, Harold; sister, Beattia; two daughters, Flora and Mary Beth Perdue; and his best friend, Neale Chase.

The family will receive friends for visitation at the Marry Funeral Home in Fayette on Monday, April 20, 2026, from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral service for Gerald will take place at the funeral home on Tuesday, April 21, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Mark Harris officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant View Union Cemetery in Fayette.

Memorial contributions in honor of Gerald are suggested to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Friends can express sympathies to the family online by visiting the tribute wall at www.marryfh.com.

Arrangements have been made with the guidance of the Marry Funeral Home, Fayette.