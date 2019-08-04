Larry Maugherman (1956-2019)

Larry Jay Maugherman, 62, of Edon, OH, passed away on August 2, 2019 at his home. He was born on September 21, 1956 in Toledo and graduated from Edon High School.

Larry was currently employed at Wal-Mart. He was the manager of Certified Oil in Montpelier for 30 years and currently employed at Walmart in Bryan. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes and Detroit Tigers fan and he loved spending time with his grandchildren. Larry was a member of Church of Christ in Columbia.

He is survived by his wife, Denise L. (Jedele) Maugherman; three children, Tyler J. Maugherman of Payne, OH, Ashley (Jeff Laws) Maugherman of Bryan and Erik J. Maugherman of Fort Wayne; six grandchildren, Bradon Greutman, Camron Maugherman, JayLynn Maugherman, Caysen Rodeheaver, Klayton Maugherman and Nathan Laws. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Jay Maugherman, Jr. and Mabel (Cogswell) Maugherman; his grandmothers, Dorothy Maugherman and Zelma Cogswell; and uncle, Wayne Eckard.

Visitation for Larry will take place on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 1-8 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at South Scott Cemetery in Angola, IN.

Donations may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.

