Twelve States Partner For The “Highway 20 Speed Enforcement Project”

(PRESS RELEASE) COLUMBUS – On November 15, troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol joined our law enforcement partners across the country as part of the ongoing “Highway 20 Speed Enforcement Project.”

The “Highway 20 Speed Enforcement Project,” started by the Iowa State Patrol, has grown into a nationwide effort among state police, state highway patrol and local police agencies to promote traffic safety and reduce crashes across the 12 states that U.S. 20 runs through.

U.S. 20 spans nearly the length of the country from west to east, running from Newport, Ore. to Boston. In 1989, U.S. 20 was determined to be 3,365 miles long, making it the longest highway in the country; although as of 2020, various projects have slightly shortened its length.

The “Highway 20 Speed Enforcement Project” is a bimonthly collaborative effort, taking place on a select day with a two-hour initiative in the morning and a two-hour initiative in the evening.

During this past initiative, 46 officers across the country made 398 contacts with the motoring public. Of those, 171 resulted in citations and 225 warnings were given.

Also, assistance was rendered to many motorists. Specifically, in Ohio, U.S. 20 covers 259 miles, crossing through the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Findlay, Bucyrus, Cleveland and Warren districts.

During the November 15 project, 28 troopers from nine posts issued 50 citations, 45 warnings and assisted nine motorists, furthering the spirit of the overall project not only in Ohio, but across the entire length of U.S. 20.

The public is encouraged to call #677 in Ohio or 911 to report drug activity, and dangerous or impaired drivers.