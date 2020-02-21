Twenty-Seven Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury

The Williams County Grand Jury convened on February 12 and returned indictments against twenty-seven individuals facing a total of forty-six different charges. Those indicted include:

David L. Allen, 59, of Montpelier was indicted for theft from a person in a protected class. Authorities allege that Allen stole a total of $14,600 from an elderly adult between the approximate dates of June 8 and June 18, 2019.

Ryan D. Bagley, 45, of Bryan was indicted for violating a protection order, a third-degree felony, and trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony. Bagley is accused of trespassing on property occupied by a protected person on or about January 13.

Ray M. Bible, 54, of Pioneer was indicted or aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Bible is accused of possessing or using methamphetamine on or about July 31, 2019.

William A. Bible, Jr., 47, of Montpelier was indicted for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. Bible is accused of failing to appear as required by the court in connection to a previous felony charge.

Roland Carnes, 26, of Toledo was indicted on two counts of assault, each a fifth-degree felony. Carnes is accused of causing or attempting to cause harm to an employee of the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio on or about December 20, 2019.

Tabitha M. Christlieb, 32, of Bryan was indicted on a total of three counts including having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. It is alleged that, on or about August 24, 2019, Christlieb stole a 2015 Ford Explorer, possessed or used methamphetamine, and was carrying a firearm after having been convicted of a drug offense.

Jerome R. Clark, 41, of Bryan was indicted on one second-degree felony count of aggravated possession of drugs, one second-degree felony count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, and one fifth-degree felony count of aggravated possession of drugs. Authorities allege that Clack possessed or used methamphetamine on or about September 4, 2019 and December 21, 2019 as well as that he was preparing methamphetamine for sale or distribution on or about December 21, 2019

Luke A. Daenens, 21, of Defiance was indicted for aggravated possession of drugs and illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility, each a third-degree felony. It is alleged that Deanens possessed or used, as well as attempted to carry onto the grounds of The Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, methamphetamine on or about December 17, 2019.

Kaleigh M. Fletcher, 20, homeless, of Williams County was indicted for complicity to theft, a fifth-degree felony. Fletcher is accused of aiding and abetting Christian Malzahn in the commission of the theft described below.

Susan J. Gearhart, 60, of Montpelier was indicted for theft, a fifth-degree felony. It is alleged that Gearhart stole $6054.96 from the Montpelier Area Chamber of Commerce between the approximate dates of December 2014 and May 2019.

Clayton J. Grim, 28, of Bryan was indicted for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Grim is accused of possessing or using methamphetamine on or about July 22, 2019.

Timothy K. Hanna of Ney was indicted or trespass in a habitation and disrupting public services, each a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that Hanna trespassed on a Bryan property as well as impaired another from calling 911 with the use of mobile phone on or about February 8.

Nicholas Kittle, 20, of Pioneer was indicted on a total of four counts including two counts of breaking and entering, each a fifth-degree felony; one count of fifth-degree felony theft; and one count of first-degree misdemeanor theft. It is alleged that Kittle broke into properties located in St. Joseph Township and Edgerton on or about October 27 and October 28, 2019 as well as that he committed theft offenses with values of $1091.99 and approximately $750.00 on those dates.

Jeremiah D. Lowe, 37, of Fort Wayne, Indiana was indicted for theft from a person in a protected class, a fourth-degree felony. Lowe is accused of stealing $6455.00 from an elderly adult in Edgerton between the approximate dates of July 25 and August 4, 2019.

Christian Malzhan, 23, homeless, of Williams County was indicted for theft, a fifth-degree felony. Malzahn is accused of stealing an Ohio License Plate from an Edgerton property owner on or about January 20.

Barryn R. McDonnell, 22, homeless, of Williams County was indicted for complicity to theft, a fifth-degree felony. McDonell is accused of aiding and abetting Christian Malzahn in the commission of the theft described above.

Joshua L. Meyer, 26, of Defiance was indicted for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third degree-felony. Meyer is accused of attempting to elude or flee police after receiving an audible or visible single to stop a motor vehicle on or about January 5.

Clinton E. Oberlin, 37, of Bryan was indicted on one count of failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Oberlin is accused of possessing or using methamphetamine on or about January 21 as well as failing to appear as required by the court in connection to a previous felony charge.

Samuel Palacios, 39, of Stryker was indicted for failure to notify change of address, a third-degree felony. Palacios is accused of failing to notify the Williams County Sheriff’s Office of changing his address after having previously been required to do so as a result of having been convicted of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor in Defiance County.

Christopher K. Panos, 34, of Oregon, Ohio was indicted for harassment by inmate, a fifth-degree felony. Panos is accused of expelling urine onto a corrections officer at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio on or about January 1, 2020.

Bobby R. Perez, 42, of Columbus was indicted for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. Perez is accused of possessing or using cocaine on or about December 21, 2019.

Tianna Renfrow, 18, of Edgerton was indicted on a total of four counts including two counts of breaking and entering, each a fifth-degree felony; one count of fifth-degree felony theft; and one count of first-degree misdemeanor theft. It is alleged that Renfrow broke into properties located in St. Joseph Township and Edgerton on or about October 27 and October 28, 2019 as well as that he committed theft offenses with values of $1091.99 and approximately $750.00 on those dates.

Michael A. Rockey, 25, of Montpelier was indicted for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. Rockey is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a family or household member on or about January 16, after having previously been convicted a domestic violence charge in Whitley County Superior Court in Indiana.

Cynthia A. Sack, 50, of Williams County, was indicted for assault, fourth-degree felony. Sack is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to Patrolman Derek Beardsley while he was engaged in his official duties on or about January 30.

Crystal L. Shamplo, 33, of Edon was indicted for assault, a fourth-degree felony. Shamplo is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to patrolman Stephen Doctor of the Bryan police department while the officer was in the performance of his official duties on or about February 1.

Gary L. Wheeler, 46, homeless, of Williams County was indicted for possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony, and corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony. Authorities allege that Wheeler possessed or used heroin on or about November 1, 2019 as well as furnishing heroin to another person, thereby causing physical harm to that person, on or about February 3, 2019.

Dakota S. Williams, 21, of Edgerton was indicted on a total of four counts including two counts of breaking and entering, each a fifth-degree felony; one count of fifth-degree felony theft; and one count of first-degree misdemeanor theft. It is alleged that Williams broke into properties located in St. Joseph Township and Edgerton on or about October 27 and October 28, 2019 as well as that he committed theft offenses with values of $1091.99 and approximately $750.00 on those dates.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.