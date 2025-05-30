Twenty-Seven Indicted In Williams County For Crimes Ranging From Rape To Vandalism

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Williams County Grand Jury recently considered indictments charging individuals with Williams County crimes, according to the Williams County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

•Montrese Gaston, age 19, of Toledo, OH, was indicted on one count of Strangulation and one count of Felonious Assault.

•Amr Shaheen, age 32, of Toledo, OH, was indicted on one count of Vandalism

•Joshua Shrader, age 32, was indicted on one count of Vandalism.

•John Scurlock, age 53, of Bryan, OH, was indicted on one count of Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance.

•Kaela Ickes, age 34, of Toledo, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, one count of Possession of Cocaine, and one count of Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound.

•Bradley Phillips, age 34, of Bryan, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, one count of Possession of Cocaine, one count of Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, and one count of Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, a Drug of Abuse or a Combination of Them.

•Sarah Jackson, age 44, of Bryan, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

•Arthur Goetz, age 60, of West Unity, OH, was indicted on one count of Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, a Drug of Abuse or a Combination of Them and one count of Aggravated Vehicular Assault.

•Connor Towers, age 20, of Edon, OH, was indicted on one count of Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, a Drug of Abuse or a Combination of Them and two counts of Aggravated Vehicular Assault.

•Ryan Pringle, age 27, of Montpelier, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

•Rodney Tingle, age 62, of Pioneer, OH, was indicted on one count of Driving Under Financial Responsibility Law Suspension or Cancellation and one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

•Ryann Williams, age 28, of Bryan, OH, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence and one count of Strangulation.

•Justin Epling, age 19, of Bryan, OH, was indicted on one count of Kidnapping, one count of Rape, one count of Felonious Assault, one count of Strangulation, one count of Domestic Violence, one Count of Aggravated Menacing, and one count of Assault.

•Matthew Rednour, age 45, of Bryan, OH, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence and one count of Possession of Cocaine.

•David Broadway, age 47, of Millbury, OH, was indicted on one count of Theft from a Person in a Protected Class.

•Theodore Ankney, age 23, of Reading, MI, was indicted on one count of Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer

•Colton Stiltner, age 32, of Bryan, OH, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence, one count of Strangulation, and one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

•Yorick Lane, age 25, of Butler, IN, was indicted on one count of Intimidation of an Attorney, Victim or Witness in a Criminal Case and one count of Criminal Damaging or Endangering.

•Raina Baden, age 20, of Napoleon, OH, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence.

•Craig Mosler, age 29, of Edgerton, OH, was indicted on one count of Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, four counts of Receiving Stolen Property, three counts of Tampering with Records, two counts of Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, one count of Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer, one count of Obstructing Official Business, and one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

•Zachary Chervenka, age 32, of Edgerton OH, was indicted on one count of Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity and four counts of Receiving Stolen Property.

•Ryan Bagley, age 50, of Montpelier, OH, was indicted on one count of Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity and four counts of Receiving Stolen Property.

•Zachary Jimenez, age 32, of Napoleon, OH was indicted on one count of Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, four counts of Receiving Stolen Property, and Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

•Rachel Bolen, age 46, of Ney, OH, was indicted on two counts of Tampering with Records.

•Melanie Cox, age 21, of Toledo, OH, was indicted on one count of Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity and four counts of Receiving Stolen Property.

•Melissa Bellman, age 41, of Defiance, OH, was indicted on Tampering with Records and Improper Use of a Certificate of Title.

•Todd Replogle, age 52, of Stryker, OH, was indicted on one count Rape and one count of Gross Sexual Imposition.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.