Two Edon Graduates Awarded KSKJ Life Educational Grants

Edon, OH – Two college students from Edon were recently awarded a $1000 Educational Grant from KSKJ Life, a not-for-profit fraternal benefit society that offers life insurance and annuity products and reinvests its profits back into the communities it serves.

Drew Gallehue is currently attending Ohio Dominican University playing Football and is majoring in Business.

He has volunteered in past years with sports camps for young children. Gallehue has said of that experience,

“To know that I was helping them learn and how to be a better athlete as well as a student meant a lot to me.”

Cassius Hulbert is attending Tiffin University playing Football and hopes to have a career as a Physical Therapist.

Throughout high school, Hulbert enjoyed working at the Red Cross blood drives. He commented how he “loved to meet all the new people in (his) community” while volunteering his time.

KSKJ Life offers educational grants to members who meet the program requirements.

For additional information, visit kskjlife.com/grants or call local KSKJ Life Agent Gary Best at (419) 272-2888.