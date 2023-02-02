United Way Of Williams County Board Of Directors Announce Executive Director Search

Bryan, Ohio, February 1, 2023: The Board of Directors of the United Way of Williams County has opened a search for a new Executive Director.

While the search is underway, Lori Smith will be the Interim Executive Director.

Lori is a Bryan resident, a local business owner, and has served two previous terms on the Board of the United Way, including one term as board president.

With over 30 years of business experience and expertise, she offers consistency and continuity as the agency transitions leadership.

The board wishes to acknowledge and thank Chasity Yoder for her 9 years of service both supporting and leading our United Way.

We are appreciative of the dedication and enthusiasm she has given the United Way of Williams County during her tenure.

For further inquiries, contact: office@unitedwaywc.org