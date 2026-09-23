Georgia A. Wade (1952 – 2026)

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(Resident Of Bryan)

Georgia Ann Wade, age 74, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Monday morning, Sept. 21, 2026, in her home. She was born Aug. 3, 1952, in Hillsdale, Michigan, to the late Cletus Virgil and Wanda C. (Curtis) Bashor.

Georgia was employed at Regent Manufacturing of Edgerton for many years, and she retired from Power Train Components following many years of service. Georgia was a passionate animal lover.

Survivors include her son, Dennis Dean Wade, Bryan, Ohio; her siblings, Brenda Dauber, Columbus, Ohio; Bruce Bashor, Montpelier, Ohio; Marsha Lyons, Bryan, Ohio; and Monica (Dennis) Bishop, Montpelier, Ohio. Georgia is also survived by several loving nieces and nephews. Georgia is preceded in death by her parents.

Georgia’s celebration of her life, time of sharing memories and visitation with her family will be held 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, at Krill Funeral Home, 860 W. Mulberry St., Bryan, Ohio 43506.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Williams County Humane Society. Online condolences may be given and Georgia’s guest register may be signed at www.krillfuneralservice.com. Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio, is honored to serve Georgia’s family.