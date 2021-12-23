Two Fulton County Men Sentenced To Prison In Common Pleas Court

Facebook

Two Fulton County men were sentenced on December 21, 2021, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Jessie De La Garza, 31, of Fayette, Ohio, previously pleaded guilty to two counts of Criminal Damaging and Tampering With Evidence. He did knowingly, by any means, cause or create a substantial risk of physical harm to property of two people, and he tampered with evidence.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. De La Garza to 30 days in jail for each count of Criminal Damaging, and 12 months in prison for Tampering With Evidence, said sentences to be served concurrently with one another, for a total prison term of 12 months.

Rahshon Stallworth, 31, of Delta, Ohio, previously pleaded guilty to Domestic Violence. He did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm to a family or household member.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Stallworth to 18 months in prison.