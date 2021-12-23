Wauseon Man Sentenced After Being Found Guilty Of Assaulting A Police Officer

Facebook

A Wauseon, Ohio man was sentenced on December 22, 2021, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Jarred Jasso, 39, was found guilty during a jury trial of Assault. He caused physical harm to a police officer.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Jasso to 3 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs and court-appointed counsel fees, serve 90 days in CCNO beginning on December 31, 2021, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, abide by an 11:00 pm. to 7:00 am. curfew, be assessed by Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio, and complete any recommended treatment and any aftercare, once released from CCNO, be placed on TAD monitoring for 90 days, and pay in full prior TAD monitoring fees.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Jasso spending 17 months in prison.