Two Inmates Escape From Northwest Ohio Community Corrections Center In Bowling Green

By: Jacob Kessler

Two inmates have escaped from the Northwest Community Corrections Center in Bowling Green, Ohio on Thursday night. The center is located on 1740 East Gypsy Lane Road.

The two individuals, Justin Firman and Dakota Embry reportedly escaped around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 1st.

Justin Firman is 36 years old and is 5-feet and 5 inches tall, has brown hair and brown eyes and currently weighs 190 pounds.

Dakota Embry is 24 years old and is 5-feet and 9 inches tall, has brown hair and brown eyes and currently weighs 163 pounds.

Justin Firman had been convicted for domestic violence, which is a first-degree misdemeanor, as well as for attempted abduction, which is a fourth-degree felony. He was sentenced to community control.

Dakota Embry from Bryan was convicted for the possession of a fentanyl type compound in the Henry County Common Pleas Court. He was also charged with breaking and entering.

Anyone who has seen these individuals is advised to contact their local police departments and are advised to not approach them.

