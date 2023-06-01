Alan Cymbola (1954-2023)

Alan Lee Cymbola, age 69, of Liberty Center, passed away Wednesday May 31, 2023 at St. Vincent’s Mercy Medical Center in Toledo.

He was born on February 28, 1954 to the late Edward Cymbola and Germaine (Van Hecke) Cymbola.

Alan graduated from Liberty Center High School in 1972. He started his working career shortly after high school, spending over 40 years in the road construction trade; most recently with the Shelly Company, where he was a member of the Local #18 Operators and Engineers Union.

Alan enjoyed hunting, fishing and baseball; especially cheering for the Cleveland (Guardians) Indians.

Alan also enjoyed football, always supporting the Cleveland Browns. He was an avid Liberty Center Tigers fan and enjoyed following the various sports.

Alan is survived by his brother, Michael (Linda) Cymbola of Liberty Center; niece, Kristi (Joseph) Gyurasics; nephew, Brad (Abbey) ­­­Cymbola; great nieces and nephews, Mia, Brynn and Adrie Gyurasics and Mathew and Reed Cymbola.

Alan was preceded in death by his parents, and loyal canine companion “Choca”.

There will be no public services. A private graveside service will be at Heath Cemetery in Colton.

In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider a memorial contribution to the Henry County Senior Center­­­­, Meals on Wheels, 203 Rohrs Ave, Napoleon, Ohio 43545 in Alan’s memory.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy 109 in Delta.

