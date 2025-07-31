Two Killed, Three Injured In Tractor-Trailer Collision On U.S. 24 In Henry County

PRESS RELEASE – The Bowling Green Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on July 30 at 10:37 a.m. on U.S. Route 24 near Industrial Drive in Liberty Township.

The preliminary investigation revealed westbound traffic was stopped in the right lane when a Volvo tractor-trailer combination, operated by George K. Mousa, 47, Dearborn, Mich., struck a Nissan Versa, operated by Noah D. Jones, 21, Perrysburg.

The impact pushed the Nissan into the back of a Volvo tractor-trailer combination, operated by Jakhongir M. Rakhmatov, 36, Staten Island, N.Y.

Jones and the passenger of the Nissan, Keegan M. Walborn, 20, Maumee, sustained fatal injuries at the scene.

Mousa and his passenger, Ali Abather Thayaa, 46, Dearborn Heights, Mich., and Rakhmatov were transported by ground ambulance to Henry County Hospital with minor injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Napoleon Fire and Rescue, Liberty Center Fire Department, Ridgeville Township Fire Department, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Henry County Coroner’s Office, Henry County Prosecutor’s Office, KK Collison and Ohio Department of Transportation.

The incident remains under investigation.