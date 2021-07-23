Two Vehicle Accident Near Stryker Claims Life Of Wyoming Woman

Stryker, Ohio – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on July 22, 2021, at approximately 5:46 P.M. The crash occurred on State Route 191 at the intersection of State Route 34 in Springfield Township, Williams County.

Cheston L. Barkell, age 37, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, was driving a 2008 Dodge minivan northbound on State Route 191 when he stopped at the stop sign at State Route 34. Mr. Barkell then pulled forward from the stop sign and was struck by a 2020 Volvo semi-truck, which was westbound on SR 34. The semi-truck was driven by Charles D. McBride, age 56, of Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin.

A passenger in Mr. Barkell’s vehicle, Angela M. Barkell, age 35, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. Two occupants of Mr. Barkell’s vehicle, an adult and a child, were flown by helicopter to St. Vincent Medical Center with critical injuries.

Two more children and Mr. Barkell were taken to Bryan Hospital with non-critical injuries. Ms. Barkell was reportedly wearing her safety belt at the time of the crash, and drugs or alcohol are not suspected to be a factor.

The Patrol was assisted by the Williams County Coroner’s Office, the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Stryker Fire, Archbold EMS, Williams County EMS, Mercy Health Life Flight, and John’s Towing. The crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to always wear safety belts and to ensure intersections are clear before proceeding through them.