Williams County Health Department Releases Statement Of Concern Regarding COVID-19 Variant

WHEREAS, the Williams County Board of Health has an obligation to prevent disease in the community;

WHEREAS, the Williams County Health Department values empowerment by providing individuals with the information necessary for healthy decision-making;

The Williams County Board of Health released the following statement of concern and call to action:

COVID-19 is spreading in Williams County. Williams County had the third highest COVID-19 cases per capita (cases per 100,000 population in 2 weeks) in the state of Ohio on July 15th.

The Delta variant is actively spreading in Ohio. The COVID-19 variant known as “Delta” (B.1.617.2) has been identified as a variant of concern by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While less than 1% of all COVID-19 cases in Ohio were associated with the Delta variant at the end of May, the percentage of cases from Delta are doubling each week. Projections show that Delta will be the dominant strain in Ohio within the next two weeks.

The following is known about the Delta variant:

The Delta variant is more transmissible.

The Delta variant affects younger people (ages <50).

The Delta variant has double the risk of hospitalization than the variant spreading last winter.

The Delta variant is actively spreading in Ohio.

The Delta variant has been identified in Williams County.

The Delta variant is a real threat to unvaccinated residents.

Vaccination is the best protection against the Delta variant. Williams County’s COVID-19 vaccination rates lag behind our neighboring Ohio counties (Defiance, Fulton, & Henry County) and Ohio. As the Delta variant spreads, it is critical for Williams County residents to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

We ask that individuals encourage their family members to take the opportunity to protect themselves and others by getting vaccinated.

We ask business leaders to provide information about COVID-19 vaccines to their employees and encourage them to get a COVID-19 vaccine for themselves, their friends, and their families.

We ask faith leaders to reach out to their members to encourage them to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine for themselves and their loved ones.

For those who choose not to get the vaccine, we urge you to wear a mask and practice social distancing as much as possible. COVlD-19 is a vaccine-preventable disease. Get a free COVID-19 vaccine to protect yourself and loved ones, and to end the pandemic.