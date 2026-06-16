Two-Year-Old Child Dies In Accidental Shooting In Hicksville Township

A two-year-old child died Saturday after an accidental shooting at a residence in Hicksville Township, according to a joint statement issued by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office and the Defiance County Prosecutor’s Office.

On Saturday, June 13, 2026, at approximately 12:11 p.m., the Defiance County 911 Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting that a two-year-old child had suffered a gunshot wound. The incident occurred at a residence on Buckskin Road in Hicksville Township, Defiance County, Ohio.

Deputies from the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office responded to the residence and located the male child suffering from the critical gunshot wound. The Hicksville Police Department and Hicksville Fire and EMS also responded. Officers and emergency medical personnel immediately performed emergency medical treatment, and the child was transported to Parkview Bryan Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Preliminary evidence indicates the shooting was accidental and occurred after children gained access to an unsecured and loaded firearm. Adult family members were present at the property when the incident occurred and are fully cooperating with investigators.

Further investigation by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office and the Defiance County Prosecutor’s Office remains active and ongoing.

Authorities stressed that this heartbreaking incident serves as a stark and painful reminder of the critical importance of properly securing firearms and the need for close attention to firearm safety.

The statement was issued by Lt. Brad Grillot of the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office and Defiance County Prosecuting Attorney Morris J. Murray.

— Press Release

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