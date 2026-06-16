Truett W. Osmun (2024 – 2026)

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(Loved Playing With Toy Trucks & Tools)

Truett Wayne Osmun, age 2, of Hicksville, entered the arms of Jesus on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Truett was born March 8, 2024, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Cierra Douglas and Drake Osmun.

Truett loved to play with his toy trucks and tools, and as long as he was outside, he was good. He was Drake’s little shadow, wanting to do anything his dad did.

He loved to snuggle with his mom, Cierra, and give her kisses. He had the best pouty face when he did not get his way. His intriguing personality always kept him exploring and making new discoveries. He loved to play with his sisters and brother.

Surviving are his parents, Cierra Douglas and Drake Osmun; three siblings, Scarlette, Kendyl, and Riggins; grandparents, Jason Douglas; great-grandparents, Peggy Vaughn of Hicksville, Vernon and Pam Ingram of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Christine Douglas of Quincy, Michigan, along with a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandpa, Dale Osmun; great-grandparents, Richard and Donna Osmun and Gary Douglas.

Private services will be held in Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville.

In lieu of flowers, family and friends are requested to bless the family with live plants or wind chimes.

Memorial contributions can be directed to the family c/o Drake Osmun.

Condolences may be sent to the family, or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.